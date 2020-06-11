Fire breaks out in Reliance Footprint in Vijayawada's busy Benz Circle; one firefighter injured

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fire broke out in Reliance Footprint in Vijayawada on Thursday morning damaging property worth lakhs. However, there were no casualties as the store was not open when the fire broke out.



Fire fighting reports are still underway. One of the firefighters was injured in an attempt to douse the flames.

According to the fire department officials, fire broke out in the first floor of the store where huge quantity of footwear had been stored.



The fire reportedly broke out between 8.00 and 8.20 am, while the fire services control room received a call around 8.45 after which at least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Fire fighters trying to douse off fire at Reliance Trends showroom in Vijayawada.

With thick smoke billowing out of the building, fire fighters find it difficult to bring the flames under control.



Panic gripped among the public and employees as the showroom is located near the busy Benz Circle.

Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.