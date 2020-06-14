STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Krishna district reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 22 from Vijayawada alone; two deaths 

He suggested that the public should not go out of their houses until and unless it was important.

Published: 14th June 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Shops remain closed even after unlock 1.0 as COVID-19 cases are increasing at One Town in Vijayawada on Saturday

Shops remain closed even after unlock 1.0 as COVID-19 cases are increasing at One Town in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/MACHILIPATNAM: Krishna saw a spike of 25 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which took the total cases in the district to 693. Official sources said 22 of them were reported from Vijayawada alone, while the remaining were from Machilipatnam. Two more persons died of the virus, taking the death toll to 27 in the district. 

Speaking at a task force meeting held here, Machilipatnam tahsildhar NSK Khajavali said three more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday; two were from Hussainpalem in Machilipatnam mandal and one from Sarkarvari Thota. He suggested that the public should not go out of their houses until and unless it was important.

DWAMA project director and MPDO in-charge GV Suryanarayana said so far only the urban areas were reporting the infections, but now the virus had started transmitting to the rural areas.

"We have identified the primary and secondary contacts of the three patients and collected samples from them. Hussainpalem has been declared a containment zone and sodium hypochlorite solution is sprayed across the locality," he said, adding that instructions were given to medical teams to examine the persons in the locality.

Municipal commissioner S Siva Rama Krishna requested the residents to wear masks and maintain physical distance while going to markets or their places of work. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Krishna district COVID Vijayawada COVID Vijayawada corona
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp