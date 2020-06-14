STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Non-Duty Paid Liquor worth Rs 35 lakh seized near Vijayawada

The huge stock of 8,687 bottles which contains various brands of liquor was manufactured in Punjab. 

Liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After seizing Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) worth Rs 20 lakh in Kankipadu which is being transported in a grass-laden lorry a week ago, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths caught another gang and seized NDPL stock worth Rs 35 lakh on Saturday.

SEB special officer and Additional SP M Sattibabu said acting on a tip-off, Kankipadu team raided a mango garden at Keerthirayunigudem under Mylavaram police station limits and found the stock stored in the shed. The huge stock of 8,687 bottles which contains various brands of liquor was manufactured in Punjab. 

Comments

