Senior IPS officer Bathini Sreenivasulu takes charge as new Vijayawada Police Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer and Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank officer Bathini Sreenivasulu on Monday took charge as the new Vijayawada Police Commissioner from Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who has been transferred.

Sreenivasulu, who was working as Additional Commissioner, has been elevated as Commissioner. He has earlier served as Vijayawada police commissioner.

Addressing a joint press conference in the city police office, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao recollected his stint as Vijayawada Police Commissioner.

“Soon after I took charge as the city police chief, general elections were held,” he recounted. Tirumala Rao appreciated the police personnel for rendering exceptional services even in the time of coronavirus

pandemic. He expressed satisfaction over initiatives such as Cheruva and welfare programmes for police.

Later, responding to queries posed by media personnel, new city police chief Sreenivasulu said that he will focus on strengthening Special Branch (SB) and making police stations more people-friendly.

Sreenivasulu said he will try to minimise response time. Admitting that there was a rise in online cheating cases, he stressed the need for creating more awareness on activities and modus operandi of the fraudsters. Steps will be taken to check drug-related and anti-social activities in the city, he added.