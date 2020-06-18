STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 100 fine for not wearing masks in public: Collector

District Collector A Md Imtiaz on Wednesday conducted surprise checks in various parts of the city to see whether the citizens were wearing masks in public places.

Bandana mask

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz on Wednesday conducted surprise checks in various parts of the city to see whether the citizens were wearing masks in public places. During his visit to Mahatma Gandhi Road, Imtiaz noticed a few youngsters roaming on road without masks. He sensitised them on wearing masks and warned them of shifting to quarantine centres if they repeated the offence.

After coming across a pan shop owner not wearing a mask near Benz Circle, he directed the mobile teams of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to collect a fine of Rs 100 from the shopkeeper. The Collector expressed dissatisfaction at an eatery at Patamata as the staff did not wear hand gloves.

He warned of stern action against the eatery owner if they failed to follow standard operating procedure (SOP). He also warned of legal action against a pharmacy store on Donka Road as the staff did not wear masks. Later, Imtiaz visited a slum near Auto Nagar Gate and distributed masks to residents. Meanwhile, the mobile teams of VMC have collected a fine of Rs 100 from those not wearing masks in public places.

Comments

