Krishna district tractor mishap: Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia awarded each to kin of victims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector A Md Imtiaz on Thursday handed over Rs 5 lakh ex gratia each to family members of four of the 12 persons who lost their lives when a speeding truck rammed into a tractor near Vedadri village in Jaggaiahpet mandal on Wednesday. Steps will be taken to hand over the ex gratia to the remaining eight persons from Telangana who died in the mishap, the Collector added.

The Collector, along with Nandigama MLA M Jaganmohan Rao, visited Jayanti village in Veerulapadu mandal and handed over a cheque for Rs 15 lakh to the kin of three members of a family who died in the accident. Later, the duo visited Konthalapalli and handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the kin of Bhuma Rajeswari.