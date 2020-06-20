Pact for production of livestock vaccines

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pulivendula-based Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock (APCARL) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IgY Immunologix India Pvt Ltd for production of vaccines for livestock. APCARL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) M Srinivas Rao and IgY Immunologix India Pvt Ltd promoter Dr Y Adinarayana Reddy signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

After the state bifurcation, there is no production centre for livestock vaccines in Andhra Pradesh and the government has been making efforts to establish one such centre to benefit the animal husbandry sector. The new production centre to be set up by IgY Immunologix India Pvt Ltd and APCARL will be in PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode and the production will commence from 2021. All types of vaccines needed for livestock will be produced in the proposed unit. IgY will invest to the tune of Rs 50 crore on the unit and the State government will provide requisite infrastructure and other facilities.

The new vaccine production unit will lead to creation of 100 jobs. After catering to the needs of Andhra Pradesh, emphasis will be laid on supplying the livestock vaccines to other states, officials said. “The aim is to set up a worldclass livestock vaccine production facility in Pulivendula,” they added.