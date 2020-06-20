STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan ends her life

A girl from Sriharipuram in the city allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday unable to bear the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

VISAKHAPATNAM: A girl from Sriharipuram in the city allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday unable to bear the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The police initially registered a mysterious death case. During investigation, they came to know that the girl was a fan of Sushant and watched many of his films repeatedly and followed him on social media.

The deceased Suman Kumari, who discontinued Intermediate, was working as a teacher in a private school. She ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence. Malkapuram police said the family hailing from Bihar, came to Visakhapatnam about six months ago. However, the girl’s parents said Suman Kumari was in a state of depression for the past six months and she used to remain aloof.

Suicide Helpline
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

