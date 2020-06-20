STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC to replace old water pipelines

Works in this regard will commence in 10 days after verifying the designs, one of which will be finalised.

Published: 20th June 2020 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will soon replace old and defunct water distribution pipelines with new ones at an estimated cost of `100 crore, with an aim to supply 24/7 drinking water to residents. Works in this regard will commence in 10 days after verifying the designs, one of which will be finalised.

The VMC and the executing company will prepare the designs, VMC Chief Engineer D Mariyanna said. Speaking to TNIE, he said the civic body did not conduct audit over drinking water supply for the past few years. Due to this, wastage of water has increased so much that a few localities faced water shortage during summer. To put an end to wastage of water, the VMC has decided to replace the defunct water pipelines with new ones. As part of the proposed project, water quality sensors and flow regulating system have been installed in 24 divisions on a pilot basis, covering three Assembly segments, he added.

“Around 22,000-metre District Metered Area (DMA) pipelines will be laid in 24 divisions and automatic reading machines (ARM) will also be installed. Tenders in this regard were recently finalised; city-based Velko Infratek Projects Private Limited will execute project in one year after the date of commencement of the works and will maintain it for five years,” he said. Mariyanna elaborated, “Water metres will be installed in the 24 divisions of the city by the company after sensitising the public.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp