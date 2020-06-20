VMC to replace old water pipelines

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will soon replace old and defunct water distribution pipelines with new ones at an estimated cost of `100 crore, with an aim to supply 24/7 drinking water to residents. Works in this regard will commence in 10 days after verifying the designs, one of which will be finalised.

The VMC and the executing company will prepare the designs, VMC Chief Engineer D Mariyanna said. Speaking to TNIE, he said the civic body did not conduct audit over drinking water supply for the past few years. Due to this, wastage of water has increased so much that a few localities faced water shortage during summer. To put an end to wastage of water, the VMC has decided to replace the defunct water pipelines with new ones. As part of the proposed project, water quality sensors and flow regulating system have been installed in 24 divisions on a pilot basis, covering three Assembly segments, he added.

“Around 22,000-metre District Metered Area (DMA) pipelines will be laid in 24 divisions and automatic reading machines (ARM) will also be installed. Tenders in this regard were recently finalised; city-based Velko Infratek Projects Private Limited will execute project in one year after the date of commencement of the works and will maintain it for five years,” he said. Mariyanna elaborated, “Water metres will be installed in the 24 divisions of the city by the company after sensitising the public.”