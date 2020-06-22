STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

12 IMASQ buses arrive in Krishna to ramp up testing for COVID-19

The Collector further said that each bus will have 10 counters to collect samples from symptomatic persons.

Published: 22nd June 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Twelve Imasq (Intelligence Monitoring Analysis Service Quarantine) buses have arrived in the district to intensify Covid-19 sample testing, said District Collector A Md Imtiaz. In a review meeting held with the health department officials at his camp office here on Sunday, he directed the officials to conduct at least 2,000 samples per d ay i n Vijayawada. The Collector further said that each bus will have 10 counters to collect samples from symptomatic persons.

All these buses will be stationed at Krishna Lanka, Ajit Singh Nagar, Gunadala, Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium and other localities in the city. Instructions were given to DM&HO I Ramesh to collect 1,000 samples from rural areas and other municipalities that include Machilipatnam, Jaggayyapeta, Nuzvid and Ibrahimpatnam.

Imtiaz also directed the health department officials to collect samples as usual at the IMASQ buses stationed at Gannavaram Airport, Railway Station and Garikapadu checkpost. He called upon the public suffering from cold, fever and running nose to register their names for getting their samples tested at the IMASQ buses. The Collector directed bus manufacturer Dharma Teja to set up a call centre in this regard. Joint Collector (Development) Siva Shankar, VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh, CMOH Shalini Devi and other officials were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
imasq buses Krishna COVID 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp