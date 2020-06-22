Stay away from crime, top Vijayawada cop warns old offenders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of group clashes that took place on May 30, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Bathina Sreenivasulu conducted a counselling session for old offenders at Ajit Singh Nagar police station on Sunday. He said special focus was being laid to strengthen the special branch wing in order to control the crime and warned the old offenders of stern action if they indulge in anti-social activities.

During the int e r a c t i o n , Sreenivasulu told them to stay away from illegal activities and be a part of the society. “If they (history-sheeters) are found to have stayed away from illegal activities, the police department will extend support to them,” the top cop asserted. Circle Inspector Lakshmi Narayana and Prabhakar told the old offenders to pass on any information about i l l e gal a c t ivities in the city. Around 50 historysheeters residing under Nunna and Ajit Singh Nagar police station limits were present.