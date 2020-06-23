10 iMASQ buses set to begin work today in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector A Md Imtiaz on Monday said 10 Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Service Quarantine (iMASQ) buses have arrived and health staff will start collecting samples from suspected patients in Vijayawada, Jaggaiahpet, Machilipatnam, Nuzvid and Ibrahimpatnam from Tuesday.

Addressing a review meeting with health officials here on Monday, he said the administration decided to intensify sample testing following a spike in infections.



In this regard, staff of 10 iMASQ buses will collect samples for Covid-19 tests in Krishna Lanka, Gandhi High School in One Town, Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, Makineni Basava Punnaiah Stadium in Ajith Singh Nagar, Gunadala Mary Matha shrine and near Vijayawada railway station.

Those suffering from cold, cough, flu and fever can contact authorities on 9963112871 to enrol their details. After enrolment, they will receive a confirmation from the call centre via SMS.

The enrolment can also be done through https://covid-andhrapradesh.verahealthcare.com, Imtiaz said. Samples will be collected at the said locations between 8 am and 5 pm.