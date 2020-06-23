STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Psychologists appointed to five COVID-19 quarantine centres in Krishna district

This apart, Andhra Pradesh Psychologists’ Association president Dr TS Rao and vice president Dr G Shankar Rao have also come forward to extend their services at Covid-19 care centres for free.

Barricaded lanes after people tested COVID-19 positive. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, collector A Md Imtiaz on Monday said the administration has appointed five psychologists to counsel persons with stress problems, besides providing medical assistance, at five quarantine centres in Krishna district.

In a review meeting at his camp office here on Monday, he spoke with in-charges of quarantine centres and District Rural Development Agencies (DRDA) project director Srinivas Rao on counselling people who are extremely worried and upset with the COVID-19 situation.

The collector said the counselling sessions will take place at the quarantine centres and help, as per the mental condition of the patients, will be given.

“As per the COVID-19 protocol, we are taking all necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus. All five psychologists will be provided an honorarium for their service,” he noted.

Those who need assistance can contact the psychologists on their phone numbers: L Venkateswara Rao (8333943849), A Anitha Jyothi (8309060871), V Dakshayani (7095021098), Jyothi Paddam (8019509993) and SK Akhil Basha (9966743861).

This apart, Andhra Pradesh Psychologists’ Association president Dr TS Rao and vice president Dr G Shankar Rao have also come forward to extend their services at COVID-19 care centres for free.

The duo will assist the public through tele-counselling and can be contacted on 9440150731 and 9246499499, he informed.

