Hyderabad-based volunteers team up to feed the hungry in Guntur

VIJAYAWADA: Manavata By Friends, a Hyderabad-based voluntary charity association, had come to the rescue of thousands of migrant workers who headed towards their destinations by foot due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the last three months, Manavata By Friends team identified various national highway routes in both Telugu States and distributed food, fruits, buttermilk and water packets to nearly 20,000 migrant workers.

Recently, the organisation with the help of cheYOUTHA By Friends team distributed groceries to 200 underprivileged families in Ankireddypalem of Guntur Rural.