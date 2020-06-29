STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five more die of coronavirus in Krishna district

District reports 79 new cases; curbs on large gatherings in Bandar to check spread of virus

Coronavirus Toll

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SEVENTY-nine coronavirus cases were reported in Krishna district on Sunday, taking the count to 1,331. The Covid-19 toll mounted to 58 with five more deaths being reported in the district. With the discharge of 573 persons, the district has 701 active cases. Official sources said that 65 cases were reported from Vijayawada alone and the remaining from Nuzvid and Machilipatnam revenue divisions.

Of the five cases in Machilipatnam, two were reported from Inagudurupeta (2), one each from Jawaripeta, Bachupet and RTC Colony. With the declaration of RTC Colony a containment zone, the containment zones have increased to 36. As many as 34 persons have been discharged from Covid-19 hospitals and six persons have died of virus in Machilipatnam division so far. The 74-year-old man, who died of coronavirus, in the district on Sunday had various health complications. Machilipatnam tahsildar NSK Khajavali advised people with health complications to be extra careful as they are more vulnerable to the virus.

“We came to know that a section of people are organising functions with 100 to 200 persons as against the permissible limit of 50. Cases will be registered against them under IPC sections,” he warned. In Nuzvid, nine coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday. Of the nine cases, six were reported from Kummarikunta, two from Hazaraipeta and one from RR peta, said Nuzvid tahsildar M Suresh Babu.

