1,000 ambulances to be launched by Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada tomorrow

5 drone cameras will cover event; vehicles to be used for ‘104’, ‘108’ services.

Published: 30th June 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Ambulances, which will be used for ‘104’ and ‘108’ services, parked at the Siddhartha Medical College Groud in Vijayawada on Monday. As many as 1,088 of them will be launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: THE stage is set for the launch of 1,088 vehicles for ‘108 and ‘104’ services by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The vehicles will be launched en masse. Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz, on Monday, reviewed the arrangements for the ceremony.

All the new vehicles will be parked in four rows from Benz Circle to Raghavaiah Park and would start moving together when the Chief Minister flags them off. Drivers have already reached Vijayawada from their respective districts. After the launch, they will drive the vehicles to the mandals they are allotted. Route map for the same has been readied with the help of the police department.

The entire event will be covered by five drone cameras. According to YSR Aarogyasri CEO Dr A Mallikarjnua, out of the 1,088 vehicles being inducted into the emergency services, 412—282 basic life support and 104 advance life support vehicles, and 26 neonatal ambulances—are for ‘108’ service. The remaining 676 vehicles are for ‘104’ emergency service and each mandal in all 13 districts will get one. Apart from oxygen cylinders, the new ‘108’ vehicles are equipped with ventilators, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, comfortable stretchers, and has provisions for delivery.

The 26 neonatal ambulances are equipped to shift newborns and infants to hospitals in emergency cases. The estimated time of arrival of these emergency vehicles to the spot from the time an emergency call is received, is expected to be 15 minutes in urban areas, 20 minutes in rural areas and 25 minutes in agency. While the ‘108’ vehicles are painted in blue, the ‘104’ ambulances are green in colour. The government has also generated job opportunities for nearly 1,000 pilots for these emergency vehicles. It spent `201 crore on procurement and equipping the ambulances.

