Eight arrested for freelance scribe’s murder

VIJAYAWADA: NANDIGAMA police solved the murder case of a freelance journalist by arresting eight persons. The journalist was murdered and buried near Munagacherla in Nandigama mandal a week ago. Addressing the media on Monday, Nandigama DSP GV Ramana Murthy said the prime accused was identified as Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) Director Kommineni Ravi Shankar and also a YSRC leader. He developed a grudge against journalist Ganta Naveen (27) for publishing reports against him in his channel. Ravi Shankar reportedly warned Naveen several times but the latter did not stop publishing stories against the former. To get rid of him, Ravi Shankar allegedly hired some persons to kill Naveen.
