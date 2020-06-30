Programme launched for faculty, students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh inaugurated five-daylong Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Monday. The programme was inaugurated as part of the state government’s efforts to provide professional training to the teaching staff and make youngsters industry-ready.

Speaking at the inauguration, the minister said: “The government will prioritise setting up vocational training colleges in the state. We are also planning to bring a new innovation policy in the field of education.” Ever since the division of the state, the gap between education and industry has increased..., he added.