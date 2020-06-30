STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Street vendors struggle to stay afloat, seek financial aid from government

V Ram Babu, who wanted to earn some money for his children’s higher studies, now remains clueless about their future.

Published: 30th June 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Street vendors | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: V Ram Babu, who wanted to earn some money for his children’s higher studies, now remains clueless about their future. Until March, the 41-year-old fed his family of four by putting up stalls during temple festivals and at exhibitions organised in various parts of the State. The two-month lockdown enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus forced him to sit idle at home. Hoping for a better life during Unlock 1.0, Ram Babu has now started selling sanitisers at roadside near Screw Bridge Junction in the city.

“Before the beginning of lockdown period, I took a loan of Rs  1.5 lakh to buy fancy items and toys for the annual industrial exhibition to be organised at Swaraj Maidan. Of the total amount, Rs  50,000 was deposited with the exhibition organisers. However, due to the lockdown, the exhibition hasn’t started and the organisers are now refusing to return the money,” he lamented. “Almost 20 days ago, I purchased sanitisers worth Rs  25,000 by taking loan at a high interest rate from a moneylender and set up a roadside stall. With the remaining Rs  1 lakh, I paid house rent and saved some amount to pay the college and school fees of my two sons. So far, I have earned a meagre Rs  4,000 by selling sanitisers,” he explained.

Another vendor N Arun Babu, who used to sell footwear at a rented shop on Besant Road, has started selling masks after a minor fire broke out at his shop earlier this month. “In the recent fire mishap in my shop, footware stock worth Rs  2 lakh was damaged. Left with no option, I have started selling masks to feed my family,” he said. “Recently MEPMA officials have collected details of street vendors to provide financial aid, but we are yet to receive help from the government,” he pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Street vendors
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp