Street vendors struggle to stay afloat, seek financial aid from government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: V Ram Babu, who wanted to earn some money for his children’s higher studies, now remains clueless about their future. Until March, the 41-year-old fed his family of four by putting up stalls during temple festivals and at exhibitions organised in various parts of the State. The two-month lockdown enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus forced him to sit idle at home. Hoping for a better life during Unlock 1.0, Ram Babu has now started selling sanitisers at roadside near Screw Bridge Junction in the city.

“Before the beginning of lockdown period, I took a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh to buy fancy items and toys for the annual industrial exhibition to be organised at Swaraj Maidan. Of the total amount, Rs 50,000 was deposited with the exhibition organisers. However, due to the lockdown, the exhibition hasn’t started and the organisers are now refusing to return the money,” he lamented. “Almost 20 days ago, I purchased sanitisers worth Rs 25,000 by taking loan at a high interest rate from a moneylender and set up a roadside stall. With the remaining Rs 1 lakh, I paid house rent and saved some amount to pay the college and school fees of my two sons. So far, I have earned a meagre Rs 4,000 by selling sanitisers,” he explained.

Another vendor N Arun Babu, who used to sell footwear at a rented shop on Besant Road, has started selling masks after a minor fire broke out at his shop earlier this month. “In the recent fire mishap in my shop, footware stock worth Rs 2 lakh was damaged. Left with no option, I have started selling masks to feed my family,” he said. “Recently MEPMA officials have collected details of street vendors to provide financial aid, but we are yet to receive help from the government,” he pointed out.