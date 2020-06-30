Two more die of Covid-19 in Krishna district, toll 60

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With fifty-two more testing positive for coronavirus in Krishna district, the tally in the district jumped to 1,383 on Monday. Two more persons died of the virus, taking the toll to 60. The district has 744 active cases and 579 persons have been discharged from Covid hospitals so far.

Official sources said 44 of the total new cases were reported from Vijayawada alone, while Nuzvid and Machilipatnam revenue divisions reported the rest. While three cases were recorded in Machilipatnam division, two patients from Edepalli are of the same family. In Nuzvid, all six new patients are neighbours, said Tahsildhar M Suresh Babu. In a video conference, principal secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy told the district collector to ramp up sample testing to 5,000 per day.