Ignorance reason for train accidents: Vijayawada SDSO Raghunath Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SCR Vijayawada Senior Divisional Safety Officer (SDSO) P Raghunath Reddy has said staff ignorance and imperfections were the two primary causes for train accidents. He was quoting a recent study by safety officers at a seminar here on Saturday.

Raghunath Reddy told the employees to strictly follow safety guidelines laid by the Railway Board and errors will lead to punishments. He instructed all the employees to gain command on the rules and regulations and be alert on duty as there were no second chances in the field of safety. On the occasion, he appreciated the maintenance and prompt work of engineers and advised the staff to maintain healthy relationship with their family members and take adequate rest.

Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer Dinesh Reddy said every employee must feel responsible for their work. He appreciated the efforts of the safety department for organising the seminar.