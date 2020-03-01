Protests over 3-capital plan to continue: Amaravati Parirakshana JAC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that the state government take responsibility for the deaths of farmers during the protests against the three capitals’ plan, Amaravati Parirakshana Joint Action Committee (JAC) asked the Chief Minister to pay compensation to the families of the deceased. The JAC, which organised a roundtable conference in a private hotel in the city on Saturday, discussed its future course of action on the government’s decentralisation plan.

Leaders from various political parties attended the conference and passed a resolution against the policy.

The JAC members reiterated that their fight against the proposal for trifurcation of the capital would continue until the government withdrew it.

CPI state secretary K Narayana and leader Muppalla Nageswara Rao, TDP MLC Ashok Babu, former MLA Vangaveeti Radha Krishna, CPM leader Ch Babu Rao and Pothina Venkata Mahesh from Jana Sena were present. The committee also sought for a detailed investigation on why the police used drones while women protesters were staging protests in Mandadam village.