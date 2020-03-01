TDP, YSRC pose a threat to law and order, says BJP MP Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has made a representation to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan alleging that both the YSRC and the TDP were posing a threat to law and order in the State by resorting to violent politics.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, the BJP leader appealed to both the parties to create a harmonious political environment. “Even though it was a courtesy call, various State issues have come up for discussion.

Both ruling and opposition parties are displaying combative politics. They are restricting and blocking public representatives, eventually leading to the risk of law and order disruption. The clashes should be confined to verbal attacks, but they should not manifest into physical fights. A friendly environment should prevail,” he suggested. GVL also stated that other ongoing issues pertaining to the State were also discussed.