Drama competition by Tapasvi Cultural Arts concludes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 6th State-level drama competition organised by Tapasvi Cultural Arts and AVK Foundation in association with Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Kala Parishad concluded at Ghantasala Music College in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Two dramas were performed on the concluding day, which began with a Kuchipudi dance performance by U Namrata.

Two dramas — ‘Jargutunna Katha’ and ‘Warning’ — were performed on this ocassion, first was.

Prizes were given away on the last day of the event. The best play was awarded with `7,000 cash.