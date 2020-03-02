Home Cities Vijayawada

Ease of Living: Andhra Pradesh ninth in citizen feedback

As against the target of 36,883 feedbacks, Andhra Pradesh received 52,036 responses

Published: 02nd March 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Amravati.

Amravati. (File Photo)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh was placed ninth in the citizen perception survey conducted as part of the Ease of Living Index (EoI)-2019 assessment in 113 cities across the country between February 1
and 29. Four cities—Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Tirupati—were assessed on the basis of performance in 15 categories during the month-long survey. Except Vijayawada, the remaining three cities selected for the assessment are smart cities.

As against the target of 36,883, the State received 52,036 feedbacks. Among the four cities, Vijayawada
stood on top with 22,008 feedbacks, followed by Visakhapatnam (21,034), Kakinada (5,528) and Tirupati (3,466). Vijayawada was ranked 33rd in the survey, Visakhapatnam 36th, Kakinada 80th and Tirupati 92nd.

“We have submitted all necessary details sought by the MoHUA for the assessment and received 22,008 feedbacks against the target of 11,890,’’ a senior VMC official told TNIE. On why the city’s position slipped from the last year’s 9th place, he said: “The Centre fixed the citizen feedback target considering one percent of the city’s population as per the 2011 census. However, the city’s population has increased by 4 lakh since then.” In the previous edition of overall EOI survey, the state ranked first, and Odisha and Madhya Pradesh were awarded second and third positions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh ninth in citizen feedback
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp