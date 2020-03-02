Ease of Living: Andhra Pradesh ninth in citizen feedback

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh was placed ninth in the citizen perception survey conducted as part of the Ease of Living Index (EoI)-2019 assessment in 113 cities across the country between February 1

and 29. Four cities—Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Tirupati—were assessed on the basis of performance in 15 categories during the month-long survey. Except Vijayawada, the remaining three cities selected for the assessment are smart cities.

As against the target of 36,883, the State received 52,036 feedbacks. Among the four cities, Vijayawada

stood on top with 22,008 feedbacks, followed by Visakhapatnam (21,034), Kakinada (5,528) and Tirupati (3,466). Vijayawada was ranked 33rd in the survey, Visakhapatnam 36th, Kakinada 80th and Tirupati 92nd.

“We have submitted all necessary details sought by the MoHUA for the assessment and received 22,008 feedbacks against the target of 11,890,’’ a senior VMC official told TNIE. On why the city’s position slipped from the last year’s 9th place, he said: “The Centre fixed the citizen feedback target considering one percent of the city’s population as per the 2011 census. However, the city’s population has increased by 4 lakh since then.” In the previous edition of overall EOI survey, the state ranked first, and Odisha and Madhya Pradesh were awarded second and third positions.