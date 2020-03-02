Rs 2L, gold stolen from Vijayawada's Sai Baba temple in Gampalagudem

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 2 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments from Sai Baba temple in Gampalagudem on Saturday late night.

According to police, when the priest opened the temple on Sunday morning, he noticed that the donation box was opened and cash, and ornaments were missing.

The priest said the miscreants decamped with cash and other offerings including gold and silver ornaments leaving coins behind.

The temple trust board chairman Naga Raju has filed a complaint with the police. An investigation is underway. The police said a similar incident was reported a week ago in Muthyalamma temple in the same village.