Speeding car hit two on Vijayawada's MG Road

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons were injured when a speeding car hit them on Mahatma Gandhi Road near PWD Grounds under Suryaraopet police station limits on Sunday. The duo was riding on motorcyles, which were damaged n the accident

According to the Suryaraopet police, the incident occurred around 3 pm when two youngsters on their way to Benz Circle in the speeding car hit the motorcycles.

The car tyres got punctured when the vehicle screeched to stop after hitting the motorcycles. However, the occupants of the car fled the scene.

The police said that the accused were allegedly drunk. “We have seized the car and found liquor bottles inside it. Based on the registration number, we are identifying the accused,” the police said.