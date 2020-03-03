Punctuality drive in SCR to run trains on schedule

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following directives from the Railway Board, the Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) has launched a fortnight-long drive to improve the punctuality performance of all mail/express trains passing through the division.

“The drive will also help in analysing shortcomings in maintaining punctuality and improving all-round performance,” said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas. He added officials from operation, mechanical, electrical, engineering, and signal and telecommunications were deployed at major stations for round-the-clock monitoring of asset failures and speed restrictions to minimise the impact on trains’ punctuality.

‘’The Vijayawada Division achieved an average punctuality performance of 80 per cent during the current year till February compared to previous year’s average of 70.2 per cent. Measures like speedy rectification of asset failures, attending to engineering failures and maintaining in time berthing of train on platforms led to better punctuality performance,” Srinivas added. He appealed to the passengers to desist from pulling chains.