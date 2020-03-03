Resolve pending housing cases quickly, officials told

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed revenue officials to resolve 158 pending cases regarding a few lands meant for housing schemes. He was speaking at a review meeting with officials of Vijayawada, Gudivada, Machilipatnam and Nuzvid revenue divisions at his camp office here on Monday.

The collector instructed the officials to complete the land acquisition for the housing scheme on war-footing. ‘‘So far, 1,354 layouts have been readied for distribution. Of the total land bank, 158 cases are pending against a few portions of lands in Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Vijayawada and Nuzvid divisions,” he said and added that 1,023 layouts out of the total 1,354 were readied by the administration for distribution of housing pattas on Ugadi festival.

In Krishna district, 1,949 acres of government land and 660 acres of patta land were acquired and another 1,105 acres will be acquired soon. As part of the procedure, officials were also directed to acquire the lands owned by the irrigation department. Revenue officials were instructed to finish the layout works in Kaikaluru, Kalidindi, Mandavalli and Nagayalanka mandals at the earliest.

“In Vijayawada division, around 600 acres of land has been acquired for the housing scheme and revenue wing officials of Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Nuzvid and Vijayawada are instructed to speed up the process and ensure its completion in the stipulated time period,” the Collector concluded.

Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, district revenue officer A Prasad and other officials were also present.