Home Cities Vijayawada

Resolve pending housing cases quickly, officials told

Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, district revenue officer A Prasad and other officials were also present.

Published: 03rd March 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier said that the NRC will definitely be implemented in Karnataka and construction of the detention centre has been almost completed.

For representationsal purposes (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed revenue officials to resolve 158 pending cases regarding a few lands meant for housing schemes. He was speaking at a review meeting with officials of Vijayawada, Gudivada, Machilipatnam and Nuzvid revenue divisions at his camp office here on Monday.

The collector instructed the officials to complete the land acquisition for the housing scheme on war-footing. ‘‘So far, 1,354 layouts have been readied for distribution. Of the total land bank, 158 cases are pending against a few portions of lands in Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Vijayawada and Nuzvid divisions,” he said and added that 1,023 layouts out of the total 1,354 were readied by the administration for distribution of housing pattas on Ugadi festival.

In Krishna district, 1,949 acres of government land and 660 acres of patta land were acquired and another 1,105 acres will be acquired soon. As part of the procedure, officials were also directed to acquire the lands owned by the irrigation department. Revenue officials were instructed to finish the layout works in Kaikaluru,  Kalidindi, Mandavalli and Nagayalanka mandals at the earliest.

“In Vijayawada division, around 600 acres of land has been acquired for the housing scheme and revenue wing officials of Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Nuzvid and Vijayawada are instructed to speed up the process and ensure its completion in the stipulated time period,” the Collector concluded.

Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, district revenue officer A Prasad and other officials were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp