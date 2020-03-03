Three-day art camp organised

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To mark the upcoming International Women’s Day on March 8, several female artists from across the State painted several portraits of depicting culture and heritage of Andhra Pradesh at a three-day art camp conducted at Ghantasala Music and Dance College in Vijayawada.

The event began on March 1 and will conclude on March 3. The artists drew historical ruins, stills related to Buddhism, boating, fishing, children playing in river and classical dance poses.

The artists were felicitated with a memento on Monday. Their paintings will be displayed at the college on Tuesday from 11 am to 7 pm.