DGP inaugurates medical camp for women staff in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 173 women police officials and staff were examined in a medical camp organised by Dr LV Prasad Eye Institute and Dr Sridhar Oral Health Care Foundation at Director General of Police office at Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

DGP D Goutam Sawang inaugurated the medical camp marking the International Women’s Day Celebrations.

Sawang said the department has accorded special care towards women officials and staff. He called upon them to live a stress-free life by focusing on their health thoroughly.

Additional DIG (L&O) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar was present.