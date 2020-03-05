Home Cities Vijayawada

'Know Your Seat' facility in app to the rescue of first-year Inter students in Andhra 

A total of 63,383 students, of the total 65,301 registered, took the test on the first day of the Inter exams in Krishna district.

Published: 05th March 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Students waiting outside Maris Stella College before Intermediate exam in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Students waiting outside Maris Stella College before Intermediate exam in Vijayawada on Wednesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: First-year Intermediate students, who appeared for their first test (Second Language - Paper I) on Wednesday, said the ‘Know Your Seat’ facility in the IPE Centre Locator App was useful to locate the exact seats allotted to them in their respective centres.

“Generally, students crowded up at the entrance of the centres where list of classroom and seat numbers were put on display. This time, with the ‘Know Your Seat’ facility, we were able to easily locate our classrooms and seats. It saved us some time to revise two or three topics,” said Sujana Narayanan, who took the test at Maris Stella College in the city.

However, there were many who were unaware of the App and crowded the entrances of the centres.

A total of 63,383 students, of the total 65,301 registered, took the test on the first day of the Inter exams in Krishna district. Around 21,742 students were absent across the State, of which 1,918 were from Krishna district.

Three cases of malpractice — two from Nellore and one from Krishna —  were reported. The task force team identified and debarred a student, who was involved in malpractice at Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Gollapudi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPE Centre Locator App
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp