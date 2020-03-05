'Know Your Seat' facility in app to the rescue of first-year Inter students in Andhra 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: First-year Intermediate students, who appeared for their first test (Second Language - Paper I) on Wednesday, said the ‘Know Your Seat’ facility in the IPE Centre Locator App was useful to locate the exact seats allotted to them in their respective centres.

“Generally, students crowded up at the entrance of the centres where list of classroom and seat numbers were put on display. This time, with the ‘Know Your Seat’ facility, we were able to easily locate our classrooms and seats. It saved us some time to revise two or three topics,” said Sujana Narayanan, who took the test at Maris Stella College in the city.

However, there were many who were unaware of the App and crowded the entrances of the centres.

A total of 63,383 students, of the total 65,301 registered, took the test on the first day of the Inter exams in Krishna district. Around 21,742 students were absent across the State, of which 1,918 were from Krishna district.

Three cases of malpractice — two from Nellore and one from Krishna — were reported. The task force team identified and debarred a student, who was involved in malpractice at Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Gollapudi.