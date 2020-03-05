One-tonne banned single-use plastic glass seized in Vijayawada raid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The VMC’s special enforcement teams have intensified surprise checks on city shopkeepers and traders to put an end to the plastic menace. However, they have spared street vendors, especially those who sell fruits and vegetables, on humanitarian grounds.

In the surprise checks by the teams headed by VMC chief medical officer for health (CMOH) R Venkata Ramana and zonal commissioner-I Chandaraiah, the civic body seized one tonne of single-use plastic glasses from a godown in RR Apparao Street at One Town.

Notices regarding cancellation of trade licence were issued to the trader concerned. During the surprise checks, the officials identified a few shops in One Town and Besant Road repeatedly disregarding the plastic ban in the city. Overall, Rs 50,000 as fines were collected from the traders violating the plastic ban.

Speaking to TNIE, Venkata Ramana said the enforcement teams carried out surprise checks on 100 stalls at night food court near Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Tuesday night.