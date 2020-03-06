Vijayawada airport staff sensitised on COVID-19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a suspected case of coronavirus was identified in Vijayawada, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), in association with the 10th Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mangalagiri, carried out a demonstration on Thursday to sensitise the airport crew and staff on the precautionary measures to be followed in preventing the outbreak of virus.

NDRF medical officer P Venkata Kishan Kumar urged people to maintain personal hygiene instead of blindly following the tips being circulated on social media platforms regarding the virus prevention. Commenting on the view that the virus cannot survive in the country, especially during the humid temperature, he maintained that the World Health Organisation (WHO) or Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare did not give any statement in this regard and cautioned the people not to be carried away by such false information regarding COVID-19.

Highlighting the role of airport crew and staff in preventing the virus, he suggested that they stop the practises of shaking hands and hugging. Informing about the food practises to be followed by people, he stated that COVID-19 is a zoonotic virus that attacked humans. In this regard, the people are advised to consume organic food.

Vijayawada Airport Director G Madhusudhana Rao said that at present there are no international flight operations from the airport and informed that all the passengers are being thoroughly screened at the international airports in the country before their arrival in

Vijayawada. He further said that as a precautionary measure, Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz asked them to set up an isolation ward with 15-20 beds if any passenger reached the airport with the symptoms of cold and fever. In this regard, we have identified guest rooms in NTR College of Veterinary Science and Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College and steps are being taken to arrange necessary infrastructure for the purpose, Rao said, adding that enough number of infrared thermometers will be procured soon to screen passengers.