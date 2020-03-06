Vijayawada auto driver arrested for molesting woman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Wednesday rescued a woman from an auto driver after she filed a complaint through Disha SOS App. However, the issue came to light on social media platforms on Thursday. Kaikaluru Rural Circle Inspector YVL Naidu said the victim was a native of Kolletikota Village of Kaikaluru Mandal in Krishna district.

The police said, the auto driver V Peddi Raju used to drop the daughter of the victim to a school in Akividu. Earlier, the accused attempted to molest the victim but she warned him for his behaviour. However, the accused reportedly tried to molest her again on Wednesday when he went to the victim’s house to collect his monthly auto fare.

The accused had allegedly tried to give her a drink laced with a sedative. Suspecting the driver’s behaviour, the woman escaped from her house. At around 3 pm, she informed about the incident to her husband, who suggested her to file a complaint through the Disha SOS App.

A police team immediately reached to the victim’s house and recorded her statement upon receiving the complaint.

A special police team conducted search and nabbed the accused and sent him into judicial custody.