Vijayawada Municipal Corporation summer action plan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the mercury level rising in the city steadily, Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh held a meeting with the public health and sanitary officials at the IGMC Stadium here on Thursday on summer preparedness of the VMC.

In the meeting, the VMC Commissioner directed the officials to set up water kiosks at public places to quench the thirst of people and procure ORS packets, caps, masks and other things to beat the heat. Stating that the VMC should take up desilting of drains in the four administrative circles of the city during the summer months, he asked the officials to come up with estimates in this regard. About 50 sanitary workers should be deployed in each administrative circle to clear the clogged drains, the VMC Commissioner said.