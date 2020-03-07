A dance recital to protect nature

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Bharatanatyam recital of Bengaluru-based dancer A Kusuma at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) in the city on Friday, depicted the adverse effects of human actions on mother nature. The dance recital was organised as part of the monthly programme Natyasravanti, which aims at promoting the classical dance forms of India.

Kusuma began her performance with Ananda Narthana Ganapati Keerthanam. “It’s an Indian tradition to start any good deed with a prayer and generally Lord Ganapati is worshipped as He is considered to be the Remover of Obstacles,” she said. This was followed by Mahadeva Shiva Shambho Kriti. “Recently we celebrated Maha Shivaratri and so I decided to add this piece to my performance,” said Kusuma. In this piece, she depicted how devotees consider Lord Shiva to be the Adi and Antya. The next piece was Devaranama composed by Purandara Dasa. She presented the piece in the traditional Abhinaya style, in which she showed the relation between Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.

The highlight of her recital was the last segment of ‘innovative dance’, which was her own composition with the music taken from Savita Shastri’s team. In this, she depicted how Pancha Bhoota - Water, Earth, Fire, Sky and Air - comprise Prakriti Devata.