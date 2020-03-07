Handicrafts expo begins at Vijayawada's PVP Square Mall

VIJAYAWADA: The 10-day exhibition-cum-sale of handicrafts from Northeastern States began at PVP Square Mall in the city on Friday. The expo is being organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, a wing of Union Ministry of Textiles. The aim of the expo is to promote the art and crafts from the eight Northeastern States and provide better marketing facility to the artisans for their products.
About 20 stalls were set up at the exhibition. The products on display include baskets, bags, flower vases, showpieces made of jute and bamboo, woolen clothes, terracotta products from Assam, textiles from Nagaland and Manipur, products made of black soil, jackets, kurtas, dress material, wall hangings and imitation jewellery.The expo is open to the public from 11 am to 8 pm till March 15.
