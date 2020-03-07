Home Cities Vijayawada

In Krishna district, 49 ZPTCs, 812 MPTCs,  961 panchayats to go to elections

Addressing a press conference at his camp office here, Imtiaz said that earlier the district had 836 MPTCs.

Vote, Polls, Election

Image used fore representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz on Friday released a gazette notification for the reservation of ZPTC, MPTC and Mandal Parishad elections to be conducted this month. The elections will be held to 49 ZPTCs, 812 MPTCs in 49 mandals and 49 Mandal Parishads in the district.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office here, Imtiaz said that earlier the district had 836 MPTCs. However, the number of MPTCs came down to 812 as some villages were merged with municipalities. Elections to Vijayawada and Machilipatnam municipal corporations will be held in the next phase. In the last phase, elections to gram panchayats will be held. Out of the total 980   panchayats, 961 will go to polls. About 11,000 ballot boxes have been readied for the elections.

Giving the details of electorate, the Collector informed that 22,69,932 voters are in rural areas and 12,36,277 in urban areas of the district. As many as 56,612 staff from various departments will be deployed for the smooth conduct of local body elections. A series of meetings will be conducted with the district SP, city police commissioner and other officials on security arrangements to be made for the conduct of elections in a free and fair manner. Engineering students will be roped in to webcast the polling. Stern action will be taken against those who resort to commit malpractices in the elections. Besides sentencing them to three years imprisonment, those who committed electoral malpractices, will be declared ineligible to consent elections, the Collector said.

