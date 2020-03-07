More than 6,500 MSMEs set up in nine months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three-day MSME Mega Expó-2020, organised by the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Small and Medium Industries Associations (FAPSMIA), began at Siddhartha College of Hotel Management here on Friday. Director of Industries, Commerce and Export Promotion JVN Subramanyam formally inaugurated the expo and went round the stalls set up at the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, Subramanyam said that the government laid emphasis on generating skilled manpower to promote setting up of industrial units in the State. “The New Industrial Policy will focus on skill development with the Skill Development University being set up in Tirupati and High-end Skills University in Visakhapatnam,” he said.

As part of the lending system of the government, `25 lakh bank loan will be given for micro and small industries, up to `1 crore for medium industries and `7 crore for large scale industries. Entrepreneurs will be encouraged to set up micro, small and medium enterprises by providing them various incentives. Both the Centre and the State government had taken several initiatives to promote MSMEs in a big way for industrial growth, he said.

Subramanyam informed that 6,572 micro, small and medium industries were established in the State in the last nine months at an estimated cost of `1,840 crore. In all, 11 lakh people are benefiting from MSMEs in the State and their contribution to national GDP is 8 per cent, he said, underlining the need to further strengthen the MSME sector to boost exports. “We are ready to provide all necessary support to entrepreneurs in the State. We have decided to give all required permissions for setting up of MSMEs through a single desk,” he said, urging entrepreneurs to adopt advanced technology to increase industrial production.