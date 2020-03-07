Vijayawada loan fraud: Gold appraiser dupes bank, inquiry on

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An alleged scam at a nationalised bank’s branch in Machilipatnam has come to light. The bank’s gold appraiser allegedly mortgaged fake gold ornaments to avail loans. However, a case in this regard was yet to be registered as the bank officials were conducting an internal inquiry.

Chilakalapudi circle inspector M Venkata Narayana said the gold appraiser, M Satya Prasad, allegedly duped around the bank by mortgaging fake gold ornaments and availed loans from the bank.

“We have sought details from the bank manager on the alleged scam,” he said.

Meanwhile, DSP Mahaboob Basha said the bank officials informed him that an internal audit was underway to identify the severity of the scam and prepare a detailed report over the issue.