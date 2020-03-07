Vijayawada minor girl ends life after argument with friend

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upset after an argument with her friend, a minor girl allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Nuzvid of Krishna district. Though the incident took place a few days ago, it came to light on Friday. Nuzvid circle inspector Ramachandra Rao said the girl, a minor, was in a relationship with her friend, also a minor.

The couple had even decided to marry a year ago but did not. On February 26, the girl went to Eluru to attend the funeral of a relative. The boy followed her, created a ruckus and brought her back to the town, he said.

“In our preliminary investigation, we found that that the duo were planning to marry this year as they were turning majors. They had an argument reportedly over dowry, post which the girl attempted suicide by consuming pesticide. Till March 2, she was given treatment at a rural hospital and was shifted to Vijayawada for better treatment. On Wednesday late night, she died and postmortem is yet to be done,” the cop said.

Helplines

OneLife:78930-78930

Roshni:040-66202000