Dress code to be brought in Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple from Ugadi

After several failed attempts, a mandatory dress code for devotees opting for ‘antharalaya darshanam’ will be introduced at Kanaka Durga temple.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After several failed attempts, a mandatory dress code for devotees opting for ‘antharalaya darshanam’ will be introduced at Kanaka Durga temple.

In its first meeting after being constituted, the temple trust board committee took the decision to protect the temple’s sanctity, similar to what the authorities at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) did. The committee told media that Rs 178 crore would be spent on temple development in 2020-21.

The committee members were of the opinion that implementing a dress code will help in keeping the tradition alive. The Devasthanams had proposed to introduce a dress code for devotees on several occasions, but could not implement it due to several reasons, they said.

"While men would be required to wear dhoti/formal pant and shirt, women should wear saree or salwar-kameez," said temple executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu.

Addressing the media, trust board chairman Paila Sominaidu said transparency would be maintained for donations, offerings and other temple related activities.  He also said a separate cell for donors on the lines of TTD and ‘break darshan’ would be launched.

Highlighting the need for sanitation and sanctity on the temple premises, he requested devotees to be part of the temple activities. "We are aiming towards corruption-free administration in the temple. Soon, a meeting will be called to discuss the irregularities committed by the previous board," Sominaidu added. 

MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy said that this year's Dasara would  be organised with government funds.

