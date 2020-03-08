Pharmacies in Vijayawada fined for flouting plastic ban

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VMC special enforcement teams on Saturday carried out surprise checks on pharmacies in three administrative circles of the city, to verify whether the traders were adhering to the norms prescribed by the public health department officials in connection with the implementation of ban on single-use plastics.

Chief medical officer for health (CMOH) R Venkata Ramana headed the surprise checks in Bhavanarayana Street and Chippadi Vari Veedhi in One Town, Dornakal Road and Patamata.

After identifying a few stores that failed to operate within the parametres, the public health officials served notices and imposed a penalty of Rs 8,500 on each of them. Instructions were given to the traders to sell surgical masks at their actual price in view of the scare due to coronavirus.