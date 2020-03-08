Scuffle between police, locals in Gollapudi village near Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: High tension prevailed in Gollapudi village of Musunur mandal on Saturday evening when the villagers attacked police by throwing chilli powder on them and damaged their vehicles.

The villagers were angry as they sought the police to hand them the boy who, they said, was responsible for the death of a minor girl. Both the boy and girl were in a live-in. The girl consumed pesticide allegedly over dowry harassment and breathed her last at Vijayawada government hospital on Thursday.

Alleging that police tried to perform her last rites secretly, the villagers reached the victim’s house and demanded that the boy be handed over to them. As the police tried to take agitators into custody, enraged villagers damaged the vehicles and threw chilli powder on them.