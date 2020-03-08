Two night shelters to come up in Krishna district
Published: 08th March 2020 12:21 PM | Last Updated: 08th March 2020 12:21 PM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz has said two night shelters will be constructed for destitutes at Nuzvid and Jaggayyapet at an estimated cost of Rs 24 lakhs.
Speaking at a review meeting with MEPMA officials conducted at his camp office here on Saturday, Imtiaz said despite night shelters functioning in the city, a majority of destitutes were still living on footpaths near railway station and bus station.