Two night shelters to come up in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz has said two night shelters will be constructed for destitutes at Nuzvid and Jaggayyapet at an estimated cost of Rs 24 lakhs.

Speaking at a review meeting with MEPMA officials conducted at his camp office here on Saturday, Imtiaz said despite night shelters functioning in the city, a majority of destitutes were still living on footpaths near railway station and bus station.