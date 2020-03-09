Disha PS launched, staff to get 30% more salary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of the International Women’s Day, Disha special officers Krithika Shukla and Deepika Patil, and city commissioner of police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao inaugurated Disha police station in the police control room here on Sunday.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Krithika Shukla said, “Justice to the victims will be ensured in less than three weeks by bringing all stakeholders, such as police, medical, forensic and judiciary, under one roof. Lakhs of people have downloaded Disha SOS App on their mobile phones. So far, more than 50 complaints have been received through the App and necessary action is being taken,” and noted the Disha Bill, which was passed in the Assembly, was sent to the President for his consent..

The Disha PS will have a DSP-rank officer, three sub-inspectors (SIs), three assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), nine head constables, 18 constables and six outsourcing staff. “Officials working in this station will be paid 30 per cent more than their contemporaries in other stations,” CP Tirumala Rao informed.

Later, the commissioner organised a meeting in city police headquarters and felicitated women staff from various stations for their achievements as individuals and with teams. As many as nine women staff and five volunteers were felicitated and awarded mementoes.

Meanwhile, Krishna district police organised ‘Run for Women’ in Machilipatnam, and medical camps and open house in all its police stations.