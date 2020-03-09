Father bites daughter’s ear in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Personal dispute between a couple took an ugly turn when the man bit his daughter’s ear on Saturday night. The incident happened in Bhaskarapuram of Machilipatnam and the accused was identified as a daily wage labourer, Wahid. Neighbours informed the police and admitted the girl to a hospital.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
SEBI allows non-bank custodians to manage gold, related instruments
Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian district
Yes Bank shares zoom over 30 per cent after SBI announces stake in crisis-hit lender
Anupam Kher thanks PM Modi for birthday wishes
Jaishankar arrives on surprise visit to Kashmir, meets kin of people stranded in Iran
Rajya Sabha polls: MP BJP sends list of names to central party panel