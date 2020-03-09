Home Cities Vijayawada

Four held for attacking ward volunteers in Machilipatnam

The accused were identified as Telugu Desam local leaders and close aides of former minister Kollu Ravindra.

Published: 09th March 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Machilipatnam police have filed cases against four persons for allegedly attacking a pregnant woman and ward volunteers on duty. 

According to the complaint lodged by volunteers Maddela Bharathi and Gulla Mounika, they were inspecting white ration cards in the ninth ward of Machilipatnam town on Saturday afternoon when they were attacked by the three TDP men and a civilian, who claimed that the volunteers had come to remove their votes from the list. 

Based on the complaint, police filed a case and arrested the four on Sunday and given notices to two others for snatching their mobile phones during the scuffle.

Comments

