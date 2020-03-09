Licences of 9 pharmacies cancelled across Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking down on the traders caught selling face masks at higher prices by taking advantage of the suspected coronavirus cases registered in the State, the Drug Control Administration (DCA) has suspended licences of nine pharmacies across the State.

“All of the nine medicine stores were closed. Strict action, will be taken if any trader is caught selling medicines or masks at higher prices,’’ an official release said adding that the government has made available sufficient stocks of face masks.